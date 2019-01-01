Eclipx Group is a provider of fleet leasing and fleet management services that operates across Australia and New Zealand. The company offers consumers and businesses access to funding solutions including fleet leasing, novated leasing, and salary packaging solutions. Its business segments include Australia commercial, novated, and New Zealand commercial, with the largest revenue flowing from Australia commercial. Australia commercial provides fleet leasing and management services; novated provides novated leasing and salary packaging services in Australia, and New Zealand commercial provides fleet leasing, management, and vehicle dealerships. Some of its brands include FleetPartners, FleetPlus, FleetChoice, and AutoSelect.