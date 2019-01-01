QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
302.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eclipx Group is a provider of fleet leasing and fleet management services that operates across Australia and New Zealand. The company offers consumers and businesses access to funding solutions including fleet leasing, novated leasing, and salary packaging solutions. Its business segments include Australia commercial, novated, and New Zealand commercial, with the largest revenue flowing from Australia commercial. Australia commercial provides fleet leasing and management services; novated provides novated leasing and salary packaging services in Australia, and New Zealand commercial provides fleet leasing, management, and vehicle dealerships. Some of its brands include FleetPartners, FleetPlus, FleetChoice, and AutoSelect.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eclipx Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eclipx Group (ECXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eclipx Group (OTCPK: ECXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eclipx Group's (ECXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eclipx Group.

Q

What is the target price for Eclipx Group (ECXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eclipx Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Eclipx Group (ECXXF)?

A

The stock price for Eclipx Group (OTCPK: ECXXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eclipx Group (ECXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eclipx Group.

Q

When is Eclipx Group (OTCPK:ECXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Eclipx Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eclipx Group (ECXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eclipx Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Eclipx Group (ECXXF) operate in?

A

Eclipx Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.