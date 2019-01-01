|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CXJ Group Co (OTCPK: ECXJ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CXJ Group Co.
There is no analysis for CXJ Group Co
The stock price for CXJ Group Co (OTCPK: ECXJ) is $1.04 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:42:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CXJ Group Co.
CXJ Group Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CXJ Group Co.
CXJ Group Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.