There is no Press for this Ticker
CXJ Group Co Ltd is engaged in providing automobile cleaner products. The company business is divided into three sectors namely sales of automobile exhaust cleaner and parts, provision of auto detailing store consultancy services, and authorization fee. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.

CXJ Group Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CXJ Group Co (ECXJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CXJ Group Co (OTCPK: ECXJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CXJ Group Co's (ECXJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CXJ Group Co.

Q

What is the target price for CXJ Group Co (ECXJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CXJ Group Co

Q

Current Stock Price for CXJ Group Co (ECXJ)?

A

The stock price for CXJ Group Co (OTCPK: ECXJ) is $1.04 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:42:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CXJ Group Co (ECXJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CXJ Group Co.

Q

When is CXJ Group Co (OTCPK:ECXJ) reporting earnings?

A

CXJ Group Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CXJ Group Co (ECXJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CXJ Group Co.

Q

What sector and industry does CXJ Group Co (ECXJ) operate in?

A

CXJ Group Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.