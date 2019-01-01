QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Echo Therapeutics Inc is a medical device company with expertise in skin permeation technology. It develops non-invasive, wireless continuous glucose monitoring system with potential use in the wearable health consumer and the diabetes outpatient market.

Echo Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Echo Therapeutics (ECTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Echo Therapeutics (OTC: ECTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Echo Therapeutics's (ECTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Echo Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Echo Therapeutics (ECTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Echo Therapeutics (OTC: ECTE) was reported by Feltl & Co. on November 26, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.35 expecting ECTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4674900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Echo Therapeutics (ECTE)?

A

The stock price for Echo Therapeutics (OTC: ECTE) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Sep 02 2021 19:12:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Echo Therapeutics (ECTE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Echo Therapeutics.

Q

When is Echo Therapeutics (OTC:ECTE) reporting earnings?

A

Echo Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Echo Therapeutics (ECTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Echo Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Echo Therapeutics (ECTE) operate in?

A

Echo Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.