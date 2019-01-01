QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.37 - 5.13
Mkt Cap
228.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
57.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform. Its products include EcoSphere biolatex and DuraBindTM biopolymers. EcoSphere biolatex binders are used by manufacturers within the coated paper and paperboard industry, whereas the DuraBindTM is used in the production of wood composite panels. Geographically it has a business presence in the region of the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EcoSynthetix Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EcoSynthetix (ECSNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EcoSynthetix (OTCPK: ECSNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EcoSynthetix's (ECSNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EcoSynthetix.

Q

What is the target price for EcoSynthetix (ECSNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EcoSynthetix

Q

Current Stock Price for EcoSynthetix (ECSNF)?

A

The stock price for EcoSynthetix (OTCPK: ECSNF) is $3.99 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:56:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EcoSynthetix (ECSNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EcoSynthetix.

Q

When is EcoSynthetix (OTCPK:ECSNF) reporting earnings?

A

EcoSynthetix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EcoSynthetix (ECSNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EcoSynthetix.

Q

What sector and industry does EcoSynthetix (ECSNF) operate in?

A

EcoSynthetix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.