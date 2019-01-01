QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Ecare Solutions Inc is an integrated healthcare company. It operates its business through two divisions, the Healthcare Technology division, and the Healthcare Services division. its operating businesses offer a broad range of proprietary healthcare technology, products, and services that address several markets including the Telemedicine market, Healthcare Information Technology market, and Home Healthcare market.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ecare Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ecare Solutions (ECSL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ecare Solutions (OTCPK: ECSL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ecare Solutions's (ECSL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ecare Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Ecare Solutions (ECSL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ecare Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Ecare Solutions (ECSL)?

A

The stock price for Ecare Solutions (OTCPK: ECSL) is $0.72 last updated Today at 7:57:31 PM.

Q

Does Ecare Solutions (ECSL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ecare Solutions.

Q

When is Ecare Solutions (OTCPK:ECSL) reporting earnings?

A

Ecare Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ecare Solutions (ECSL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ecare Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Ecare Solutions (ECSL) operate in?

A

Ecare Solutions is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.