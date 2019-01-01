US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 29
EPS
$-0.290
Quarterly Revenue
$241M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$241M
Earnings History
US Ecology Questions & Answers
When is US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) reporting earnings?
US Ecology (ECOL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.37.
What were US Ecology’s (NASDAQ:ECOL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $126.1M, which missed the estimate of $128.4M.
