US Ecology
(NASDAQ:ECOL)
47.99
00
At close: Apr 29
47.99
00
After Hours: 4:36PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low26.26 - 48.09
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding26.1M / 31.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 784.6K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price47.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.29
Total Float-

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL), Dividends

US Ecology issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash US Ecology generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.24%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

Jan 17, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

US Ecology Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next US Ecology (ECOL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for US Ecology. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on January 24, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own US Ecology (ECOL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for US Ecology (ECOL). The last dividend payout was on January 24, 2020 and was $0.18

Q
How much per share is the next US Ecology (ECOL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for US Ecology (ECOL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on January 24, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)?
A

US Ecology has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for US Ecology (ECOL) was $0.18 and was paid out next on January 24, 2020.

