QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
775.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
EcoGreen International Group Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the production and trading of fine chemicals from natural resources. The products are used in aroma chemicals and pharmaceutical products. In addition, it also offers natural extracts, such as botanic essential oils and herbal extracts for flavor and fragrance industry. The business activity of the firm is operated through Scent and Taste, Naturals, and Specialties and Others segments. Geographically it has business across the region of Mainland China, Europe, Asia (excluding Mainland China), and North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EcoGreen International Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EcoGreen International Gr (ECOCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EcoGreen International Gr (OTCPK: ECOCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EcoGreen International Gr's (ECOCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EcoGreen International Gr.

Q

What is the target price for EcoGreen International Gr (ECOCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EcoGreen International Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for EcoGreen International Gr (ECOCF)?

A

The stock price for EcoGreen International Gr (OTCPK: ECOCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EcoGreen International Gr (ECOCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EcoGreen International Gr.

Q

When is EcoGreen International Gr (OTCPK:ECOCF) reporting earnings?

A

EcoGreen International Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EcoGreen International Gr (ECOCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EcoGreen International Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does EcoGreen International Gr (ECOCF) operate in?

A

EcoGreen International Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.