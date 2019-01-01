EcoGreen International Group Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the production and trading of fine chemicals from natural resources. The products are used in aroma chemicals and pharmaceutical products. In addition, it also offers natural extracts, such as botanic essential oils and herbal extracts for flavor and fragrance industry. The business activity of the firm is operated through Scent and Taste, Naturals, and Specialties and Others segments. Geographically it has business across the region of Mainland China, Europe, Asia (excluding Mainland China), and North America.