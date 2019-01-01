QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.72 - 1.76
Vol / Avg.
347.1K/74.2K
Div / Yield
0.12/6.64%
52 Wk
1.74 - 3.02
Mkt Cap
28B
Payout Ratio
37.47
Open
1.75
P/E
5.82
Shares
16.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Electricite de France is one of the world's largest energy companies, controlling the French power grid along with a massive global generation fleet. Its French nuclear fleet comprises 58 plants. It operates the largest power supply business in France, which acts as a broker between generators and retail end users, is a major renewable developer, and holds stakes in other energy businesses globally, including a small but growing Chinese footprint. With the acquisition of Areva's nuclear reactor unit in 2017, EDF became an integrated nuclear developer.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Electricite de France Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electricite de France (ECIFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electricite de France (OTCPK: ECIFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Electricite de France's (ECIFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electricite de France.

Q

What is the target price for Electricite de France (ECIFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electricite de France

Q

Current Stock Price for Electricite de France (ECIFY)?

A

The stock price for Electricite de France (OTCPK: ECIFY) is $1.73 last updated Today at 8:24:11 PM.

Q

Does Electricite de France (ECIFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 2, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2012.

Q

When is Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFY) reporting earnings?

A

Electricite de France does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electricite de France (ECIFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electricite de France.

Q

What sector and industry does Electricite de France (ECIFY) operate in?

A

Electricite de France is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.