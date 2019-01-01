QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
The Star Entertainment Group operates three hotel and casino complexes in Australia: The Star in Sydney (licence expiring in 2093, with electronic gaming machine exclusivity expiring in 2041), The Star Gold Coast (a perpetual licence), and Treasury Casino and Hotel in Brisbane (licence expiring in 2070). The Queen's Wharf development in Brisbane will have a 99-year licence on completion in 2022 (with a 25-year exclusivity period), replacing the Treasury Casino and Hotel, which will be repurposed into a hotel and retail site.

Star Entertainment Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Star Entertainment Group (ECHEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Star Entertainment Group (OTCPK: ECHEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Star Entertainment Group's (ECHEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Star Entertainment Group.

Q

What is the target price for Star Entertainment Group (ECHEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Star Entertainment Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Star Entertainment Group (ECHEY)?

A

The stock price for Star Entertainment Group (OTCPK: ECHEY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Star Entertainment Group (ECHEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Star Entertainment Group.

Q

When is Star Entertainment Group (OTCPK:ECHEY) reporting earnings?

A

Star Entertainment Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Star Entertainment Group (ECHEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Star Entertainment Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Star Entertainment Group (ECHEY) operate in?

A

Star Entertainment Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.