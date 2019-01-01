The Star Entertainment Group operates three hotel and casino complexes in Australia: The Star in Sydney (licence expiring in 2093, with electronic gaming machine exclusivity expiring in 2041), The Star Gold Coast (a perpetual licence), and Treasury Casino and Hotel in Brisbane (licence expiring in 2070). The Queen's Wharf development in Brisbane will have a 99-year licence on completion in 2022 (with a 25-year exclusivity period), replacing the Treasury Casino and Hotel, which will be repurposed into a hotel and retail site.