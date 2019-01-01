Eurocell PLC is a manufacturer, distributor, and recycler of Unplasticized PVC (UPVC), a type of building plastic. Its products include UPVC windows, doors, conservatories, skylights, roofs, and roofline systems. It has various interior and outdoor living products. The company is organized into two divisions: Profiles and Building Plastics. The Profiles segment manufactures and sells window, door, and conservatory profiles to fabricators, who then supply the final products to installers, retail outlets, and home-builders. The Building Plastics unit sells and distributes Eurocell branded roofline and third-party related products to installers, small builders, and roofing contractors. The UK is the company's largest end market by revenue.