There is no Press for this Ticker
Ecrid Inc is a credit evaluation platform. It helps the individuals to get approved for financing of home, car, retail credit, and others. The credit report validates the creditworthiness of a person with ECRIS Certified Lenders. It also helps to pay bills through ECRIS Bill Pay.

Ecrid Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ecrid (ECDD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ecrid (OTCPK: ECDD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ecrid's (ECDD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ecrid.

Q

What is the target price for Ecrid (ECDD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ecrid

Q

Current Stock Price for Ecrid (ECDD)?

A

The stock price for Ecrid (OTCPK: ECDD) is $0.359 last updated Today at 8:17:25 PM.

Q

Does Ecrid (ECDD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ecrid.

Q

When is Ecrid (OTCPK:ECDD) reporting earnings?

A

Ecrid does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ecrid (ECDD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ecrid.

Q

What sector and industry does Ecrid (ECDD) operate in?

A

Ecrid is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.