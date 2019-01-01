ñol

Ecopetrol
(NYSE:EC)
15.305
0.215[1.42%]
At close: May 27
15.20
-0.1050[-0.69%]
After Hours: 7:38PM EDT
Day High/Low14.9 - 15.32
52 Week High/Low11.52 - 19.81
Open / Close15.07 / 15.31
Float / Outstanding- / 2.1B
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap31.5B
P/E6.6
50d Avg. Price17.07
Div / Yield1.49/9.74%
Payout Ratio3.74
EPS3197.24
Total Float-

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC), Dividends

Ecopetrol issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ecopetrol generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.41%

Annual Dividend

$1.379

Last Dividend

Apr 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ecopetrol Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ecopetrol (EC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ecopetrol. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.38 on April 28, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Ecopetrol (EC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ecopetrol (EC). The last dividend payout was on April 28, 2022 and was $1.38

Q
How much per share is the next Ecopetrol (EC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ecopetrol (EC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.38 on April 28, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)?
A

Ecopetrol has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ecopetrol (EC) was $1.38 and was paid out next on April 28, 2022.

