Enterprise Bancorp
(NASDAQ:EBTC)
34.20
0.39[1.15%]
At close: May 27
34.20
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low32.4 - 34.43
52 Week High/Low31.5 - 46.48
Open / Close32.4 / 34.2
Float / Outstanding10.1M / 12.1M
Vol / Avg.6.9K / 10.7K
Mkt Cap414M
P/E9.8
50d Avg. Price36.11
Div / Yield0.82/2.40%
Payout Ratio21.78
EPS0.85
Total Float10.1M

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC), Key Statistics

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBTC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
9.8
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
10
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.58
Price / Book (mrq)
1.33
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
10.2%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.83
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
25.66
Tangible Book value per share
25.19
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
4.1B
Total Assets
4.5B
Total Liabilities
4.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.01
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
25.96%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -