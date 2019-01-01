Ebro Foods SA is a Spanish international food group operating in the pasta, rice, and sauces segments. The company is present in more than 25 countries in Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa, through its wide network of subsidiaries and brands. The core businesses are rice and pasta, offered in dry, fresh, precooked, and frozen varieties. Aside from pasta and rice, Ebro Food offers ready meals, fresh potato, sauces among others. The largest geographical segment for the rice division is in Europe, followed by North America, Asia, and Africa. Pasta, sauces, and other products, accounting for almost half of revenue, are mainly present in Europe and North America.