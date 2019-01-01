QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Ebro Foods SA is a Spanish international food group operating in the pasta, rice, and sauces segments. The company is present in more than 25 countries in Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa, through its wide network of subsidiaries and brands. The core businesses are rice and pasta, offered in dry, fresh, precooked, and frozen varieties. Aside from pasta and rice, Ebro Food offers ready meals, fresh potato, sauces among others. The largest geographical segment for the rice division is in Europe, followed by North America, Asia, and Africa. Pasta, sauces, and other products, accounting for almost half of revenue, are mainly present in Europe and North America.

see more
Ebro Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ebro Foods (EBRPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ebro Foods (OTCPK: EBRPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ebro Foods's (EBRPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ebro Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Ebro Foods (EBRPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ebro Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Ebro Foods (EBRPY)?

A

The stock price for Ebro Foods (OTCPK: EBRPY) is $19.38 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 19:44:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ebro Foods (EBRPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Ebro Foods (OTCPK:EBRPY) reporting earnings?

A

Ebro Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ebro Foods (EBRPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ebro Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Ebro Foods (EBRPY) operate in?

A

Ebro Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.