Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
EBOS is the largest pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor across Australia and New Zealand. It services community pharmacies and hospitals, which contribute around 60% and 30% of revenue respectively. Drug pricing and wholesale margins for PBS medicine are governed by the Australian government's Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, or PBS. Wholesale gross margins are capped at 7% for community pharmacy and 10% for hospitals, and ongoing price reform typically results in low single digit revenue growth. Aside from pharma distribution, EBOS operates an animal health product wholesale, manufacturing and retail business, as well as undertaking third party logistics services. These segments run at 5% and 8% of revenue respectively but due to the unregulated nature are higher-margin operations.

Ebos Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ebos Group (EBOSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ebos Group (OTCPK: EBOSY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ebos Group's (EBOSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ebos Group.

Q

What is the target price for Ebos Group (EBOSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ebos Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Ebos Group (EBOSY)?

A

The stock price for Ebos Group (OTCPK: EBOSY) is $31.5 last updated Thu Oct 03 2019 14:36:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ebos Group (EBOSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ebos Group.

Q

When is Ebos Group (OTCPK:EBOSY) reporting earnings?

A

Ebos Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ebos Group (EBOSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ebos Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ebos Group (EBOSY) operate in?

A

Ebos Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.