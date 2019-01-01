Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT), Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eagle Bancorp Montana generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Eagle Bancorp Montana. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on June 3, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Eagle Bancorp Montana ($EBMT) will be on June 3, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) shares by May 13, 2022
The next dividend for Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) will be on May 12, 2022 and will be $0.13
Eagle Bancorp Montana has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) was $0.13 and was paid out next on June 3, 2022.
