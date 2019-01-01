ñol

Eagle Bancorp Montana
(NASDAQ:EBMT)
19.67
0.05[0.25%]
At close: May 27
22.17
2.50[12.71%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low19.5 - 19.96
52 Week High/Low18.69 - 25.47
Open / Close19.6 / 19.7
Float / Outstanding7.4M / 8.1M
Vol / Avg.3.2K / 8.8K
Mkt Cap159.2M
P/E11.39
50d Avg. Price20.99
Div / Yield0.5/2.54%
Payout Ratio27.31
EPS0.34
Total Float7.4M

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT), Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eagle Bancorp Montana generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.30%

Annual Dividend

$0.5

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Eagle Bancorp Montana Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eagle Bancorp Montana. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on June 3, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Eagle Bancorp Montana ($EBMT) will be on June 3, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) shares by May 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) will be on May 12, 2022 and will be $0.13

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)?
A

Eagle Bancorp Montana has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) was $0.13 and was paid out next on June 3, 2022.

