eBullion Inc is engaged in the precious metals trading business. It provides precious metals spot contract trading services to clients for trading gold and trading silver, via a 24-hour electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong.

eBullion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy eBullion (EBML) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of eBullion (OTCPK: EBML) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are eBullion's (EBML) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for eBullion.

Q

What is the target price for eBullion (EBML) stock?

A

There is no analysis for eBullion

Q

Current Stock Price for eBullion (EBML)?

A

The stock price for eBullion (OTCPK: EBML) is $0.014 last updated Today at 5:47:54 PM.

Q

Does eBullion (EBML) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for eBullion.

Q

When is eBullion (OTCPK:EBML) reporting earnings?

A

eBullion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is eBullion (EBML) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for eBullion.

Q

What sector and industry does eBullion (EBML) operate in?

A

eBullion is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.