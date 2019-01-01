ñol

Erste Group Bank
(OTCPK:EBKDY)
15.66
-0.03[-0.19%]
At close: May 27
16.38
0.7200[4.60%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low15.49 - 15.98
52 Week High/Low13.16 - 25.97
Open / Close15.98 / 15.66
Float / Outstanding- / 810.9M
Vol / Avg.73.8K / 120.2K
Mkt Cap12.7B
P/E6.68
50d Avg. Price16.66
Div / Yield0.85/5.44%
Payout Ratio34.04
EPS0.53
Total Float-

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKDY), Key Statistics

Erste Group Bank (OTC: EBKDY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
6.68
Forward P/E
6.49
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.62
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.6
Price / Book (mrq)
0.64
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
14.98%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.03
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
24.41
Tangible Book value per share
22.65
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
301.5B
Total Assets
325.6B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.26
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
21.95%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -