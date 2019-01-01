ñol

Ebix
(NASDAQ:EBIX)
30.21
1.05[3.60%]
At close: May 27
30.21
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low29.04 - 30.22
52 Week High/Low24.14 - 44.42
Open / Close29.52 / 30.21
Float / Outstanding22.2M / 30.9M
Vol / Avg.270.7K / 369.9K
Mkt Cap933.6M
P/E14.12
50d Avg. Price31.64
Div / Yield0.3/0.99%
Payout Ratio14.02
EPS0.62
Total Float22.2M

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX), Dividends

Ebix issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ebix generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.97%

Annual Dividend

$0.3

Last Dividend

Mar 4

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ebix Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ebix (EBIX) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 23, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Ebix (EBIX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Ebix ($EBIX) will be on June 16, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Ebix (EBIX) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Ebix (EBIX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Ebix (EBIX) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)?
A

The most current yield for Ebix (EBIX) is 1.02% and is payable next on June 16, 2022

