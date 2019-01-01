ñol

eBOOK Initiative Japan
(OTC:EBINF)
23.35
00
At close: Mar 3
41.572
18.222[78.04%]
After Hours: 7:44AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low24.93 - 41.62
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 0K
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap0.1K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS27000000
Total Float-

eBOOK Initiative Japan (OTC:EBINF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

eBOOK Initiative Japan reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$8.4B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of eBOOK Initiative Japan using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

eBOOK Initiative Japan Questions & Answers

Q
When is eBOOK Initiative Japan (OTC:EBINF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for eBOOK Initiative Japan

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for eBOOK Initiative Japan (OTC:EBINF)?
A

There are no earnings for eBOOK Initiative Japan

Q
What were eBOOK Initiative Japan’s (OTC:EBINF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for eBOOK Initiative Japan

