QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.74 - 41.62
Mkt Cap
0.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
27000000
Shares
0K
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
eBOOK Initiative Japan Co Ltd. was established on May 17, 2000. The Company is involved in planning, development, distribution and production of electronic content, books, magazines, and publications.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

eBOOK Initiative Japan Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy eBOOK Initiative Japan (EBINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of eBOOK Initiative Japan (OTCPK: EBINF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are eBOOK Initiative Japan's (EBINF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for eBOOK Initiative Japan.

Q

What is the target price for eBOOK Initiative Japan (EBINF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for eBOOK Initiative Japan

Q

Current Stock Price for eBOOK Initiative Japan (EBINF)?

A

The stock price for eBOOK Initiative Japan (OTCPK: EBINF) is $23.35 last updated Wed Mar 03 2021 20:29:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does eBOOK Initiative Japan (EBINF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for eBOOK Initiative Japan.

Q

When is eBOOK Initiative Japan (OTCPK:EBINF) reporting earnings?

A

eBOOK Initiative Japan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is eBOOK Initiative Japan (EBINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for eBOOK Initiative Japan.

Q

What sector and industry does eBOOK Initiative Japan (EBINF) operate in?

A

eBOOK Initiative Japan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.