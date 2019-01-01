ñol

Eastern Bankshares
(NASDAQ:EBC)
19.51
0.30[1.56%]
At close: May 27
19.51
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low19.11 - 19.54
52 Week High/Low17.94 - 22.86
Open / Close19.26 / 19.51
Float / Outstanding173.2M / 182.7M
Vol / Avg.706.4K / 754K
Mkt Cap3.6B
P/E21.21
50d Avg. Price20.06
Div / Yield0.4/2.05%
Payout Ratio36.96
EPS0.3
Total Float173.2M

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC), Dividends

Eastern Bankshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eastern Bankshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.94%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

Mar 3

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Eastern Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eastern Bankshares (EBC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 28, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Eastern Bankshares (EBC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Eastern Bankshares ($EBC) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Eastern Bankshares (EBC) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Eastern Bankshares (EBC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Eastern Bankshares (EBC) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)?
A

The most current yield for Eastern Bankshares (EBC) is 2.04% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

