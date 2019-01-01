|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of European Biotech (NASDAQ: EBACW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for European Biotech.
There is no analysis for European Biotech
The stock price for European Biotech (NASDAQ: EBACW) is $0.465 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:33:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for European Biotech.
European Biotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for European Biotech.
European Biotech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.