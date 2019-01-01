QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
European Biotech Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

European Biotech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy European Biotech (EBACW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of European Biotech (NASDAQ: EBACW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are European Biotech's (EBACW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for European Biotech.

Q

What is the target price for European Biotech (EBACW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for European Biotech

Q

Current Stock Price for European Biotech (EBACW)?

A

The stock price for European Biotech (NASDAQ: EBACW) is $0.465 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:33:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does European Biotech (EBACW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for European Biotech.

Q

When is European Biotech (NASDAQ:EBACW) reporting earnings?

A

European Biotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is European Biotech (EBACW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for European Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does European Biotech (EBACW) operate in?

A

European Biotech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.