Energy Absolute PCL is a Thailand-based energy company that produces biodiesel and alternative energy and engages in oil trading activities. The company's operating segments include manufacturing and distributing crude palm oil and biodiesel products, manufacturing and distributing pure glycerine products, manufacturing and distributing electricity from solar and wind power, and consulting in projects regarding alternative electric energy. It generates maximum revenue from the manufacturing and distribution of electricity from the solar and wind power segment from sales located primarily in Thailand.