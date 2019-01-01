ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Empresaria Group
(OTCPK:EAIGF)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 49.853M
Vol / Avg.0 / -Mkt Cap0P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.058

Empresaria Group PLC Stock (OTC:EAIGF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Empresaria Group

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Empresaria Group (EAIGF)?

A

There is no price target for Empresaria Group

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Empresaria Group (EAIGF)?

A

There is no analyst for Empresaria Group

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Empresaria Group (EAIGF)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Empresaria Group

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Empresaria Group (EAIGF) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Empresaria Group

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.