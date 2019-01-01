Entergy Arkansas, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 4.875% Series Due September 1, 2066 Stock (NYSE:EAI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Entergy Arkansas, LLC First Mortgage Bonds, 4.875% Series Due September 1, 2066 reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.