Eco Animal Health Group
(OTCGM:EAHGF)
2.00
00
At close: Dec 28
6.2364
4.2364[211.82%]
After Hours: 9:01AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2 - 4.65
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 67.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap135.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Eco Animal Health Group (OTC:EAHGF), Dividends

Eco Animal Health Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eco Animal Health Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.78%

Annual Dividend

$0.1572

Last Dividend

Sep 28, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Eco Animal Health Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eco Animal Health Group (EAHGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eco Animal Health Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on October 17, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Eco Animal Health Group (EAHGF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eco Animal Health Group (EAHGF). The last dividend payout was on October 17, 2018 and was $0.08

Q
How much per share is the next Eco Animal Health Group (EAHGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eco Animal Health Group (EAHGF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on October 17, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eco Animal Health Group (OTCGM:EAHGF)?
A

Eco Animal Health Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Eco Animal Health Group (EAHGF) was $0.08 and was paid out next on October 17, 2018.

