Eco Animal Health Group PLC is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of animal health products. The company's product portfolio includes Aivlosin - macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry; Ecomectin, Eco heart, Ecotraz and Ecomintic for treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry and cattle. Its geographical segments include Corporate/UK, China & Japan, North America, South & South East Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Eco Animal Health Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eco Animal Health Group (EAHGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eco Animal Health Group (OTCGM: EAHGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eco Animal Health Group's (EAHGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eco Animal Health Group.

Q

What is the target price for Eco Animal Health Group (EAHGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eco Animal Health Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Eco Animal Health Group (EAHGF)?

A

The stock price for Eco Animal Health Group (OTCGM: EAHGF) is $2 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 19:43:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eco Animal Health Group (EAHGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 17, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Eco Animal Health Group (OTCGM:EAHGF) reporting earnings?

A

Eco Animal Health Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eco Animal Health Group (EAHGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eco Animal Health Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Eco Animal Health Group (EAHGF) operate in?

A

Eco Animal Health Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.