Eco Animal Health Group PLC is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of animal health products. The company's product portfolio includes Aivlosin - macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry; Ecomectin, Eco heart, Ecotraz and Ecomintic for treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry and cattle. Its geographical segments include Corporate/UK, China & Japan, North America, South & South East Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.