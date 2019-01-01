ñol

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF), Dividends

GrafTech International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GrafTech International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.51%

Annual Dividend

$0.04

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

GrafTech International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GrafTech International (EAF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GrafTech International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own GrafTech International (EAF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for GrafTech International ($EAF) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of GrafTech International (EAF) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next GrafTech International (EAF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for GrafTech International (EAF) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.01

Q
What is the dividend yield for GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)?
A

GrafTech International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for GrafTech International (EAF) was $0.01 and was paid out next on June 30, 2022.

