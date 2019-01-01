ñol

Airbus
(OTCPK:EADSY)
30.04
0.83[2.84%]
At close: May 27
29.20
-0.8400[-2.80%]
After Hours: 4:39PM EDT
Day High/Low29.79 - 30.09
52 Week High/Low24.64 - 35
Open / Close29.82 / 30.04
Float / Outstanding- / 3.1B
Vol / Avg.220.4K / 485.9K
Mkt Cap94.6B
P/E17.43
50d Avg. Price28.53
Div / Yield0.41/1.35%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.39
Total Float-

Airbus (OTC:EADSY), Dividends

Airbus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Airbus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 1, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Airbus Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Airbus (EADSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Airbus. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.43 on June 22, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Airbus (EADSY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Airbus (EADSY). The last dividend payout was on June 22, 2012 and was $0.43

Q
How much per share is the next Airbus (EADSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Airbus (EADSY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.43 on June 22, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY)?
A

Airbus has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Airbus (EADSY) was $0.43 and was paid out next on June 22, 2012.

