There is no Press for this Ticker
Edify Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Edify Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Edify Acquisition (EACPU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ: EACPU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Edify Acquisition's (EACPU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Edify Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Edify Acquisition (EACPU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Edify Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Edify Acquisition (EACPU)?

A

The stock price for Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ: EACPU) is $9.9 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Edify Acquisition (EACPU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edify Acquisition.

Q

When is Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EACPU) reporting earnings?

A

Edify Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Edify Acquisition (EACPU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Edify Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Edify Acquisition (EACPU) operate in?

A

Edify Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.