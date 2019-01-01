Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Edify Acquisition
Edify Acquisition Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ: EAC) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on August 7, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting EAC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -48.98% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ: EAC) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Edify Acquisition maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Edify Acquisition, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Edify Acquisition was filed on August 7, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 7, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Edify Acquisition (EAC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $5.00. The current price Edify Acquisition (EAC) is trading at is $9.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.