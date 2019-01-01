QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.39
Mkt Cap
20.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
88.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Earthworks Industries Inc is engaged in waste disposal.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Earthworks Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Earthworks Industries (EAATF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Earthworks Industries (OTCPK: EAATF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Earthworks Industries's (EAATF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Earthworks Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Earthworks Industries (EAATF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Earthworks Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Earthworks Industries (EAATF)?

A

The stock price for Earthworks Industries (OTCPK: EAATF) is $0.2301 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:35:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Earthworks Industries (EAATF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Earthworks Industries.

Q

When is Earthworks Industries (OTCPK:EAATF) reporting earnings?

A

Earthworks Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Earthworks Industries (EAATF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Earthworks Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Earthworks Industries (EAATF) operate in?

A

Earthworks Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.