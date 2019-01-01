ñol

Electronic Arts
(NASDAQ:EA)
138.53
-0.15[-0.11%]
At close: May 27
139.58
1.0500[0.76%]
After Hours: 5:28PM EDT
Day High/Low137.55 - 140.16
52 Week High/Low109.24 - 148.93
Open / Close139 / 138.53
Float / Outstanding278.4M / 279.9M
Vol / Avg.2.4M / 2.4M
Mkt Cap38.8B
P/E50.19
50d Avg. Price125.4
Div / Yield0.76/0.55%
Payout Ratio24.64
EPS0.8
Total Float278.4M

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Dividends

Electronic Arts issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Electronic Arts generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.51%

Annual Dividend

$0.68

Last Dividend

Mar 9

Next Dividend

Jun 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Electronic Arts Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Electronic Arts (EA) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 10, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Electronic Arts (EA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Electronic Arts ($EA) will be on June 22, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Electronic Arts (EA) shares by June 8, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Electronic Arts (EA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Electronic Arts (EA) will be on June 7, 2022 and will be $0.19

Q
What is the dividend yield for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)?
A

The most current yield for Electronic Arts (EA) is 0.68% and is payable next on June 22, 2022

