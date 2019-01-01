ñol

Eni
(NYSE:E)
30.55
-0.23[-0.75%]
At close: May 27
30.51
-0.0400[-0.13%]
After Hours: 4:23PM EDT
Day High/Low30.31 - 30.64
52 Week High/Low21.91 - 32.56
Open / Close30.36 / 30.51
Float / Outstanding- / 1.8B
Vol / Avg.387.2K / 639.6K
Mkt Cap54.1B
P/E6.05
50d Avg. Price29.19
Div / Yield1.92/6.28%
Payout Ratio28.38
EPS2
Total Float-

Eni (NYSE:E), Key Statistics

Eni (NYSE: E) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
68.9B
Trailing P/E
6.05
Forward P/E
4.65
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.94
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.54
Price / Book (mrq)
1.07
Price / EBITDA
1.91
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.41
Earnings Yield
16.53%
Price change 1 M
1.1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.7
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
28.6
Tangible Book value per share
25.66
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
111.9B
Total Assets
159.4B
Total Liabilities
111.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
3.19
Gross Margin
21.18%
Net Margin
11.15%
EBIT Margin
23.04%
EBITDA Margin
28.78%
Operating Margin
16.34%