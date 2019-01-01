QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Dyntek Inc is a reseller of hardware and software products. The company provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It operates through single segment namely Information technology solutions. In addition, the company also renders various services such as system integration consulting services, IT transformation services and managed services.

Dyntek Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dyntek (DYNE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dyntek (OTCEM: DYNE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dyntek's (DYNE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dyntek.

Q

What is the target price for Dyntek (DYNE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dyntek

Q

Current Stock Price for Dyntek (DYNE)?

A

The stock price for Dyntek (OTCEM: DYNE) is $19 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 15:53:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dyntek (DYNE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dyntek.

Q

When is Dyntek (OTCEM:DYNE) reporting earnings?

A

Dyntek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dyntek (DYNE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dyntek.

Q

What sector and industry does Dyntek (DYNE) operate in?

A

Dyntek is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.