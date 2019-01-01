Diamyd Medical AB is a Sweden based company engaged in the field of pharmaceutical development. It develops therapies using in-licensed substances glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD) and GABA for the prevention or treatment of diabetes and other inflammatory diseases. The firm is focused on finding the cure for diabetes and other serious inflammatory diseases through pharmaceutical development and investments in stem cell and medical technology. It develops the diabetes vaccine Diamyd, for antigen-specific immunotherapy based on the licensed GAD-molecule.