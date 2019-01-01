QQQ
Diamyd Medical AB is a Sweden based company engaged in the field of pharmaceutical development. It develops therapies using in-licensed substances glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD) and GABA for the prevention or treatment of diabetes and other inflammatory diseases. The firm is focused on finding the cure for diabetes and other serious inflammatory diseases through pharmaceutical development and investments in stem cell and medical technology. It develops the diabetes vaccine Diamyd, for antigen-specific immunotherapy based on the licensed GAD-molecule.

Diamyd Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diamyd Medical (DYMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diamyd Medical (OTCGM: DYMDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Diamyd Medical's (DYMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diamyd Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Diamyd Medical (DYMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diamyd Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Diamyd Medical (DYMDF)?

A

The stock price for Diamyd Medical (OTCGM: DYMDF) is $1.85 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 19:17:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Diamyd Medical (DYMDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diamyd Medical.

Q

When is Diamyd Medical (OTCGM:DYMDF) reporting earnings?

A

Diamyd Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Diamyd Medical (DYMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diamyd Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Diamyd Medical (DYMDF) operate in?

A

Diamyd Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.