Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.64
Mkt Cap
2.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
12M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
DXI Capital Corp is not engaged in any active operations. It disposed all its oil and gas assets.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DXI Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DXI Capital (DXIEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DXI Capital (OTCEM: DXIEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DXI Capital's (DXIEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DXI Capital.

Q

What is the target price for DXI Capital (DXIEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DXI Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for DXI Capital (DXIEF)?

A

The stock price for DXI Capital (OTCEM: DXIEF) is $0.2412 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 18:15:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DXI Capital (DXIEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DXI Capital.

Q

When is DXI Capital (OTCEM:DXIEF) reporting earnings?

A

DXI Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DXI Capital (DXIEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DXI Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does DXI Capital (DXIEF) operate in?

A

DXI Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.