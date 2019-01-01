QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
1.05/2.23%
52 Wk
32.01 - 51.62
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
161.53
Open
-
P/E
75.5
EPS
0
Shares
112.2M
Outstanding
Derwent London PLC is a London-focused real estate investment trust. Derwent owns, manages, and refurbishes office real estate in Central London. Within this region, the majority of the company's assets are located in the districts of London's West End, such as Fitzrovia. Properties in London's Tech Belt and the City Borders also represent significant parts of the company's real estate portfolio. Derwent derives nearly all of its revenue from tenants in the form of rental income structured in mid-to-long-term leases. Office buildings in the central West End are responsible for the majority of revenue generated. Media and advertising companies, professional and business services firms, and retail head offices are all fairly evenly represented among the company's tenants.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Derwent London Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Derwent London (DWVYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Derwent London (OTCPK: DWVYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Derwent London's (DWVYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Derwent London.

Q

What is the target price for Derwent London (DWVYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Derwent London

Q

Current Stock Price for Derwent London (DWVYF)?

A

The stock price for Derwent London (OTCPK: DWVYF) is $47.3008

Q

Does Derwent London (DWVYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Derwent London.

Q

When is Derwent London (OTCPK:DWVYF) reporting earnings?

A

Derwent London does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Derwent London (DWVYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Derwent London.

Q

What sector and industry does Derwent London (DWVYF) operate in?

A

Derwent London is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.