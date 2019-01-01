Derwent London PLC is a London-focused real estate investment trust. Derwent owns, manages, and refurbishes office real estate in Central London. Within this region, the majority of the company's assets are located in the districts of London's West End, such as Fitzrovia. Properties in London's Tech Belt and the City Borders also represent significant parts of the company's real estate portfolio. Derwent derives nearly all of its revenue from tenants in the form of rental income structured in mid-to-long-term leases. Office buildings in the central West End are responsible for the majority of revenue generated. Media and advertising companies, professional and business services firms, and retail head offices are all fairly evenly represented among the company's tenants.