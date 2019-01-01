QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd is a major drug manufacturing company. The company operates two segments, including Intermediates and Bulk Medicines, and Finished Drugs. Most of its revenue is derived from the Finished Drugs segment. Nearly all of the company's sales are generated in Mainland China. It utilizes strategic partnerships as a component of its international strategies. The company is open to exploring potential acquisitions as a component of its overall growth strategy.

Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (DWNYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: DWNYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dawnrays Pharmaceutical's (DWNYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dawnrays Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (DWNYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dawnrays Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (DWNYF)?

A

The stock price for Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: DWNYF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (DWNYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dawnrays Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:DWNYF) reporting earnings?

A

Dawnrays Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (DWNYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dawnrays Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (DWNYF) operate in?

A

Dawnrays Pharmaceutical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.