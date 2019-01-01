Dowa Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based holding company, with five main business segments. The nonferrous metals segment generates roughly half of group revenue via the production and sale of copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver, and platinum, among other metals. In the environmental management and recycling division, the group engages in waste treatment, soil remediation, resource recycling, and logistics. In the electronic materials segment, the group produces and sells high-purity metal materials, compound semiconductor wafers, conductive materials, battery materials, magnetic materials, reduced iron powder, and other materials. In the metal processing segment, the group produces and sells copper, brass and copper alloy strips, electroplated products, brass rods, and metal-ceramic substrates.