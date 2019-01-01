QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Dinewise Inc is a national multi-channel marketer and distributor of fully prepared gourmet and nutritional meals, as well as portion controlled proteins, for personal consumption, caregiving, and gifting.

Dinewise Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dinewise (DWIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dinewise (OTCPK: DWIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dinewise's (DWIS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dinewise.

Q

What is the target price for Dinewise (DWIS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dinewise

Q

Current Stock Price for Dinewise (DWIS)?

A

The stock price for Dinewise (OTCPK: DWIS) is $0.031 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:56:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dinewise (DWIS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dinewise.

Q

When is Dinewise (OTCPK:DWIS) reporting earnings?

A

Dinewise does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dinewise (DWIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dinewise.

Q

What sector and industry does Dinewise (DWIS) operate in?

A

Dinewise is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.