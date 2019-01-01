QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Danavation Technologies Corp is an internet of things(IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The company's Digital Smart Labels, powered by IOT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service, enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. The business generates revenue from the sales of Digital Smart Labels (DSLs). The primary revenue streams are; Hardware, Installation and configuration and Software agreements.

Danavation Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Danavation Technologies (DVNCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Danavation Technologies (OTCQB: DVNCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Danavation Technologies's (DVNCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Danavation Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Danavation Technologies (DVNCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Danavation Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Danavation Technologies (DVNCF)?

A

The stock price for Danavation Technologies (OTCQB: DVNCF) is $0.2465 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:06:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Danavation Technologies (DVNCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Danavation Technologies.

Q

When is Danavation Technologies (OTCQB:DVNCF) reporting earnings?

A

Danavation Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Danavation Technologies (DVNCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Danavation Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Danavation Technologies (DVNCF) operate in?

A

Danavation Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.