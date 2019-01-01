Danavation Technologies Corp is an internet of things(IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The company's Digital Smart Labels, powered by IOT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service, enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. The business generates revenue from the sales of Digital Smart Labels (DSLs). The primary revenue streams are; Hardware, Installation and configuration and Software agreements.