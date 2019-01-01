QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Golden Developing Solutions Inc is a development-stage company which provides business services and products supporting to the cannabis industry. It operates two businesses, Ecommerce and wholesale CBD business. The company is developing an online retail business for cannabidiol (CBD), hemp oil and health/wellness-related products.

Golden Developing Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Developing (DVLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Developing (OTCPK: DVLP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Developing's (DVLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Developing.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Developing (DVLP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Developing

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Developing (DVLP)?

A

The stock price for Golden Developing (OTCPK: DVLP) is $0.0037 last updated Today at 6:48:42 PM.

Q

Does Golden Developing (DVLP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Developing.

Q

When is Golden Developing (OTCPK:DVLP) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Developing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Developing (DVLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Developing.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Developing (DVLP) operate in?

A

Golden Developing is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.