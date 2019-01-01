QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
DVL Inc is a commercial finance company that is engaged in (a) the ownership of residual interests in securitized portfolios, (b) the direct and indirect ownership of real estate, (c) the ownership and servicing of secured commercial mortgage loans.

DVL Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DVL (DVLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DVL (OTCPK: DVLN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DVL's (DVLN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DVL.

Q

What is the target price for DVL (DVLN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DVL

Q

Current Stock Price for DVL (DVLN)?

A

The stock price for DVL (OTCPK: DVLN) is $2300 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 20:04:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DVL (DVLN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DVL.

Q

When is DVL (OTCPK:DVLN) reporting earnings?

A

DVL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DVL (DVLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DVL.

Q

What sector and industry does DVL (DVLN) operate in?

A

DVL is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.