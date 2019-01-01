QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/26.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
2.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
67.8M
Outstanding
Duo World Inc is an information technology and software solutions company. Its products include FaceTone, cloud communications and collaborations platform that is offered through public and private cloud and on-site implementations as per business preferences. Its application (Duo Subscribe, Duo Contact, DigIn, FaceTone, CloudCharge, and SmoothFlow) provide solutions in the space of Data Analytics, Customer Life Cycle Management, Subscriber Billing and Work Flow.

Duo World Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Duo World (DUUO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Duo World (OTCPK: DUUO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Duo World's (DUUO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Duo World.

Q

What is the target price for Duo World (DUUO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Duo World

Q

Current Stock Price for Duo World (DUUO)?

A

The stock price for Duo World (OTCPK: DUUO) is $0.04 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:25:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Duo World (DUUO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Duo World.

Q

When is Duo World (OTCPK:DUUO) reporting earnings?

A

Duo World does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Duo World (DUUO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Duo World.

Q

What sector and industry does Duo World (DUUO) operate in?

A

Duo World is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.