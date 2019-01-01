Dustin Group AB operates as a IT resellers in the Nordic region. It offers a broad range of hardware, software and associated services and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Small and Medium-sized Businesses; Large Corporate and Public Sector and Business to Consumer. The company generates maximum revenue from the Large Corporate and Public Sector (LCP) segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Sweden. Its product offering comprises computers, tablets, accessories, phones, audio and video equipment, office equipment, and software.