Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
75.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.48
Shares
96M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Duro Felguera SA is a Spain based company engaged in executing turnkey projects for the energy, industrial and oil and gas sectors. It supplies specialized services for industries and manufactures capital goods. The company is involved in carrying out integrated projects for the construction of power generation plants, mineral treatment and bulk-handling facilities, fuel storage plants and other facilities and installations for the oil and gas industry. In the services area, the organization specializes in the erection of energy and industrial facilities. The business segments of the group are Energy; Mining and Handling; Oil and Gas; Services; Manufacturing of capital goods; and Communications.

Duro Felguera Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Duro Felguera (DUROF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Duro Felguera (OTCEM: DUROF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Duro Felguera's (DUROF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Duro Felguera.

Q

What is the target price for Duro Felguera (DUROF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Duro Felguera

Q

Current Stock Price for Duro Felguera (DUROF)?

A

The stock price for Duro Felguera (OTCEM: DUROF) is $0.79 last updated Thu Jan 28 2021 15:52:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Duro Felguera (DUROF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Duro Felguera.

Q

When is Duro Felguera (OTCEM:DUROF) reporting earnings?

A

Duro Felguera does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Duro Felguera (DUROF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Duro Felguera.

Q

What sector and industry does Duro Felguera (DUROF) operate in?

A

Duro Felguera is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.