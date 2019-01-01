Duro Felguera SA is a Spain based company engaged in executing turnkey projects for the energy, industrial and oil and gas sectors. It supplies specialized services for industries and manufactures capital goods. The company is involved in carrying out integrated projects for the construction of power generation plants, mineral treatment and bulk-handling facilities, fuel storage plants and other facilities and installations for the oil and gas industry. In the services area, the organization specializes in the erection of energy and industrial facilities. The business segments of the group are Energy; Mining and Handling; Oil and Gas; Services; Manufacturing of capital goods; and Communications.