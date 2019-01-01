Duni AB is a Sweden-based company that is principally engaged in supplying table-setting and take-away products. It aims to bring good-food-mood to eating and drinking occasions. The company offers napkins, candles, table coverings, plastic glasses, cups, cutlery, plates, service, and others for home use or to institutional customers, such as hotels, restaurants, caterers, and the public sector. The company operates through four business areas, tabletop concepts, meal service, consumer, new markets. The tabletop concepts business accounts for the majority of the company's total revenue. The company generates most of its revenue from Europe, with the rest from other areas of the world.